Bryanna Love, a senior at Central Visual and Performing Arts Central in St. Louis is quoted as saying, “How many more people have to die?”
Indeed.
Our legislators and all those who oppose reasonable efforts at gun control should ask themselves that question every day. How many more people have to die before they drop the fanciful arguments about self-defense — almost never effective, and about protection from our own government —yeah, right, and about how guns don’t kill people?
How many more have to die before those who profess family values actually begin valuing the lives of family members? How many more have to die before our pro-life legislators actually begin protecting innocent lives?
We must elect representatives who stop offering thoughts and prayers and who vote the values they purport to hold.
Ms. Love added, “More than anything I am pissed, and you should be, too.” Nov. 8 is coming. Vote like your children’s lives depend on it. They very well might.
Kathy Chipperfield lives in St. Louis County.
