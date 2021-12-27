There is always controversy surrounding the assertion that we are changing the Earth's atmosphere with our pollutants.
Here is a simple formula to help visualize our situation. The Earth's breathable atmosphere is 3.788 miles thick. The Earth's circumference is 24,901 miles. Divide 3.788 by 24,901 and you get 0.00015152; this is a multiplier for any circumference representing Earth to determine the depth of atmosphere on that smaller model.
The circumference of a 2-foot circle representing Earth is 75 inches. 75 multiplied by 0.00015152 equals 0.011364 inches.
Converted to drafting pen sizes, this dimension becomes 0.289 millimeters, about the average thickness of a line drawn with a fine-point pen. On a 2-foot diameter circle representing Earth, the depth of our entire breathable atmosphere can be adequately represented by the line of a fine point pen.
How can anyone believe than we have no effect on this thin layer of life sustaining atmosphere?
Kenny Bassett is a Boone County resident and retired after 46 years as a plumber at MU.