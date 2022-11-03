Most Americans are appalled by the current status of our political discourse.

Last weekend, a politically motivated man broke into the home of the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and beat her husband with a hammer. On Jan. 6, our nation’s capital was attacked by an armed mob at the instigation of the former president. What is most shocking, is that members of Trump's own party — many of whom swore to protect and defend the constitution — rallied to his support.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you