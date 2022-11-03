Most Americans are appalled by the current status of our political discourse.
Last weekend, a politically motivated man broke into the home of the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and beat her husband with a hammer. On Jan. 6, our nation’s capital was attacked by an armed mob at the instigation of the former president. What is most shocking, is that members of Trump's own party — many of whom swore to protect and defend the constitution — rallied to his support.
Election workers and their families have been threatened with physical violence. It is not both sides doing this. It is the Republican Party.
Does this make you angry and afraid? Want to put a stop to this nonsense right now? You have the power. Many seats in the House of Representatives are up for election. We are electing a senator right here in Missouri. Vote against anyone on the national stage who has an R behind their name.
If we soundly defeat these clowns and toss them out on their ear, they will quickly get the message loud and clear. We don’t support fascism here in the United States, and especially in Missouri.
If you give them your vote you are condoning and supporting their behavior. This may well be your last chance to stop them.
Gerald Dougherty is a Columbia resident.
