After striving to attain this goal over the past 10 years, the state of Missouri has now succeeded in becoming the state at the very bottom in funding for higher education. No, it is not Mississippi, Arkansas or Alabama — it is Missouri.
Over the last 10 years, state funding for higher education has increased nationwide at an average of 12.4%, with some states increasing funding by over 40%.
In Missouri, however, funding has decreased during that same period by 13.7% — the only state that had reduced funding. When adjusted for inflation, the decrease is actually over 26%. The national average for funding is $304 per student, with some states providing over $700 per student. In Missouri, the funding is less than $200 per student. Several studies have shown that for every $1 Missouri provides to higher education, the state's gross domestic production increases by more than $10.
Thus, funding higher education is one of the best investments that Missouri can make. If our state's elected officials really want to make Missouri a great state, increasing funding for higher education would be a fantastic start.
W. Dudley McCarter, of St. Louis, is an attorney and concerned citizen.