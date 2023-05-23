It's been three years since COVID-19 first entered the world stage, and when it did, it shook the world. People were staying home, stores were being emptied and supply chains were in shambles.

As a result of this worldwide quarantine, Americans began to amass quite a bit of extra pocket money from stimulus checks. This resulted in people now having cash to burn. All these people buying products and introducing more money into the market created mass inflation.

