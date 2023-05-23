It's been three years since COVID-19 first entered the world stage, and when it did, it shook the world. People were staying home, stores were being emptied and supply chains were in shambles.
As a result of this worldwide quarantine, Americans began to amass quite a bit of extra pocket money from stimulus checks. This resulted in people now having cash to burn. All these people buying products and introducing more money into the market created mass inflation.
Although the impact of inflation has subsided, it is still not gone, and with 13% of Missourians living below the poverty line, inflation is still an issue for many who don’t know about, or have access to organizations that are meant to help.
There are many national organizations that people think about or attempt to contact when they are in need, such as SNAP. As a result of this, many local organizations often go unnoticed, even though they are a lot easier to access while having similar benefits.
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri feeds nearly 100,000 people monthly, free of charge. On top of this, they provide many food distribution locations across several counties of Missouri, along with their regular distribution times. To access or aid these benefits, go to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri website, where more details can be found.
Hashir Bariz is a student at Rock Bridge High School.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.