October marks the start of open enrollment – a period when many individuals and families review health benefit options and make key decisions for the upcoming year. It’s also a great time to remember that good oral health is essential to good overall health and consider how dental coverage may fit into your overall benefits mix.

According to the 2022 State of America’s Oral Health and Wellness Report, a nationwide analysis of consumer opinions and behaviors related to oral health, 62% of adults nationwide currently have dental coverage, and 85% of parents report their child is covered.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you