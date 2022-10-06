October marks the start of open enrollment – a period when many individuals and families review health benefit options and make key decisions for the upcoming year. It’s also a great time to remember that good oral health is essential to good overall health and consider how dental coverage may fit into your overall benefits mix.
According to the 2022 State of America’s Oral Health and Wellness Report, a nationwide analysis of consumer opinions and behaviors related to oral health, 62% of adults nationwide currently have dental coverage, and 85% of parents report their child is covered.
Among those with coverage, nearly all adults recognize that dental benefits save them money and are well worth the cost. This is in large part because dental benefits focus on prevention.
Preventive checkups and cleanings are usually covered twice annually at 100% and go a long way toward maintaining a healthy mouth. These visits can reveal any dental issues and treat them promptly. This is important as a distinct connection exists between the health of the mouth and the body. Untreated dental disease can influence health conditions, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes and osteoporosis. On the flipside, there are 120 illnesses that cause changes in the mouth, uniquely enabling dentists to identify signs and symptoms of other potential systemic health concerns.
It pays in multiple ways to have and use dental coverage — for peace of mind, the overall health benefits, cost savings and improved quality of life for you and your loved ones.
Ron Inge, DDS, is chief dental officer, chief operating officer and vice president of professional services at Delta Dental of Missouri.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.