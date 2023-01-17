I agree with Dawson’s piece “How shall we think of Martin Luther King’s dream?” published online Jan. 10. Songs and speeches are inspirational, but we can’t reach a dream of unity without determined, persistent action to fight poverty and dismantle systemic oppression.
We may not like politics, but engaging in activism and advocacy is the only way to make lasting policy change. We desperately need policies like the Child Tax Credit and a renter’s tax credit to help American families with basic needs. These changes will not happen if we sit idly by without making our voices heard.
Following this MLK Day and all throughout the year, reach out to Congress and urge Sen. Josh Hawley, Sen. Eric Schmitt, Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, and Rep. Mark Alford to support legislation to reduce child poverty and support fair, affordable housing.
Cynthia Changyit Levin, of St. Louis, is the author of “From Changing Diapers to Changing the World: Why Moms Make Great Advocates and How to Get Started.”
