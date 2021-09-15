I don’t think the unmasked and unvaccinated realize how much harm they can cause through their inconsiderate behavior.
Not only do they risk their own health, but also that of family and friends, people who have serious health issues, young children who cannot yet get vaccinated and service and retail workers.
Increasing numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients mean care for people with needs for surgery, emergency services and cancer treatments are prevented or delayed because hospitals can’t take care of everyone.
So, the situation is so much bigger than an individual’s choice.
It’s time for all to wear masks when inside and when in dense crowds outside and get vaccinated.
Julie K. Rose is a Columbia resident.