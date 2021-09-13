I just do not understand anti-vaxxers. I understand some do not trust our government.

However, from Donald Trump, who received the vaccine and praised himself for getting it to market so quickly in Operation Warp Speed, to Joe Biden, who continued fast distribution — where is the conspiracy? Did those two really conspire together?

There is further evidence of the value of vaccines. Are anti-vaxxers convinced the leaders and scientists of Canada, European and Asian countries are part of a conspiracy to stick a chip in our bodies and deny us our basic freedoms?

We need to think seriously about our life and health, rather than follow extremists.

Martin Walsh is a resident of Glendale, Missouri.

