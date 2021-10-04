A word to voters in Missouri’s 47th district — that’s Chuck Basye’s House district. If you are upset, dissatisfied or merely disappointed about the Missouri representative’s outrageous behavior calling for the resignation of the Columbia superintendent of schools for what he saw as “inappropriate materials” used in certain classes, there is a remedy. In the next election consider the candidacy of his rival, Adrian Plank.
Mr. Basye made no effort to investigate the nature of the context of those “inappropriate materials.” He simply, and demagogically, pandered to the wishes of a few complainers on the radical fringe of his own constituents. Adrian Plank would never have done such a thing. In fact, his support of public school teachers is clear: higher pay, more respect, greater recognition of the selfless job they have done and continue to do for Columbia’s students.
This controversy has laid bare not only the dangers of a takeover of our school system on the part of a few wacky zealots, but also the need for greater support for education in the Missouri legislature.
Michael Ugarte is a Columbia resident.