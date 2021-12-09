This letter is in response to a local column titled “Calling on Santa to grant holiday wish of stopping climate change.”

While I agree with much in this piece, I feel obliged to point out that it does not really provide a path to solving climate change.

Economists agree that the best plan is to put a price on carbon. If we also return the money to people as a dividend, most people will come out ahead, while everyone has an incentive to use less fossil fuels.

Another important part of the solution is a border adjustment. Europe and Canada are already putting a price on carbon and will have border adjustments. The border adjustment keeps trade fair and also leads to other nations putting a price on carbon or paying us for exports at our border.

Jim Martin is a resident of Huntington Beach, California, and has worked for NASA and Boeing in aerospace and energy and holds a doctor of science degree.

