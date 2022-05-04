International Compost Awareness Week (ICAW) is the week of May 1-7. ICAW is promoted by holding a variety of different types of group activities and events.
In Columbia, a Composting Workshop will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Capen Park Compost Demonstration Site. Anyone interested can register online.
The goal of ICAW is focused on building public awareness on the benefits of compost use and organics recycling. Compost is important for improving or maintaining high quality soil, growing healthy plants, reducing the use of fertilizer and pesticides, improving water quality and protecting the environment. Organics recycling plays a key role in keeping valuable materials out of landfills.
Each year a new theme for ICAW is chosen to promote the week. The U.S. theme for this year is "Recipe for Regeneration: Compost." International Compost Awareness Week is run in the United States by the Compost Research & Education Foundation and is the largest and most comprehensive education initiative of the compost industry.
It is celebrated nationwide and in other countries each year during the first full week of May. ICAW was started in Canada in 1995. Since then, ICAW has continued to grow as more people, businesses, municipalities, schools and organizations are recognizing the importance of composting food scraps and yard waste and using compost to create healthier soil.
Steve Callis is the Missouri coordinator for International Compost Awareness Week.