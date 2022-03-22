Here is an exercise for which the writer would like domestic politicians to participate.

Pick any petroleum-based fuel you wish. Then pick that fuel from sources available on the world market. The fuel picked from each source must have the same "caloric content," i.e., produce the same amount of heat per weight or volume burned. Next, sequentially burn each fuel in the same furnace under the same operating conditions. 

Would we expect the carbon dioxide generated in each case to be materially different from the other cases? No. 

Where should we turn to purchase the fuel?

Costs and availability of the fuel may well differ, but should we buy fuel from Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Venezuela, or produce it here, including buying it from Canada? 

Purchasing petroleum from Canada would benefit Canada's economy. Well, what of that? We would be drawing the fuel from North American sources, and Canada having a strong economy is in the best interests of both Canada and the United States. 

Ellis Smith is a former Columbia resident who now lives in Iowa. 

