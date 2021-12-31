I write to endorse Mary Ratliff’s recent commentary in the Columbia Missourian, published Dec. 20 online.
It is one thing to disagree with policy decisions, quite another to espouse racist sentiments and beliefs in attacks upon those with whom one disagrees.
Unfortunately, the current political climate seems to have engendered the belief among some that they have license to engage in any form of verbal assault as they unleash their fury upon anyone they deem unworthy of civility.
I remember how last summer someone in the late-night darkness used an acetylene torch at the scene of the infamous lynching back in the 1920s. Which is worse, the direct verbal assault on Superintendent Yearwood or the attempt to cover-up the century-old crime?
I won’t render a judgment on that, but I will say the actions of the torch-wielder smacked of something akin to Holocaust denial in the American context. And both actions reflect a distressing and despicable disdain for the rights and dignity of every man and woman.
Let us speak out now, before, in Pastor Martin Niemöller’s prescient words, they come for us and there is no one left to speak out.
Allen Bluedorn is a Columbia resident.