A shooting incident in our St. Louis Public Schools has finally occurred. We knew it would happen, and here it is.
Thirty-five shooting sprees in one year — with innocent young children and our incredibly dedicated teachers killed by young men across our country. When is this going to stop?
I am tired of all the talk about why this is happening and what has caused so many young men in this country to decide they want to end their lives by killing others. I don’t care what the reason is anymore. It is my grandchildren and your grandchildren who are being killed.
The solution is a simple one. We spend thousands of dollars on cleaning up the aftermath of every kind of disaster there is, whether it is from weather damage that is out of our control, as in the loss of half of the town of Wooldridge, outside of Columbia.
Let’s get smart and use our tax money to put up barricades around our city public schools. Yes, I am talking about fencing with barbed wire scrolled across the top. Does this work? You bet it does, just look at our massive prison system. That barricade around the prison buildings keeps the incarcerated “safe” inside and keeps everyone else out.
Free standing chain link fencing can be put up in a very short amount of time at very little cost, and we all commit to this solution until the killing in our schools stop.
It is time for action. No more talk.
Leigh Tenkku Lepper, of Lohman, is a retired MU professor.
