Boy, nothing says pro-life like being anti-mask and anti-vaccine and pro big guns.
If anyone thinks Republicans are pro-life, they are not paying attention. Not only is Missouri's attorney general suing all and sundry for wearing masks during a pandemic, but he is using our tax dollars to do it. That's a new level of dumb. Or arrogant.
Children are dying from COVID, and we have an attorney general who thinks that should continue. And we are paying his salary and his health insurance. Is there no one to stop him?
It is past time for people who vote for these yahoos to wake up and pay attention. That is, if they're still alive. Masks are not a personal sign of independence. They are protection for all of us during a pandemic.
And while we're at it, let's tell our legislature that no child needs to take their big guns onto college campuses. That is truly pro-death.
The only good news, I guess, is that more Republicans will die of both guns and disease. Please let your legislator know that you prefer your children to be alive and masked rather than dead and free.
Constance Tanis, of Columbia, is a retired educator and retired parish pastor.