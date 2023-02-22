No matter our age, ZIP code or color of our skin, we all want our loved ones to live a full and happy life. So why are we encouraging mass shootings in the USA?
We are No. 1 in mass shootings in the world and we have five times the number of mass shootings as the No. 2 country, so this is a problem the U.S. has created.
What if the media started discussing this fact and asking this question instead of dwelling on the motive after every mass shooting. Do you think more people would be lobbying to save the lives of our citizens? Do you think our legislators would finally start voting to save lives? I, for one, feel like I’m living in a nightmare, hoping to wake up and discover these record numbers of mass shootings in our country aren’t real.
It’s time to step up to the plate and work for a USA free of mass shootings.
Save someone you love by contacting the media and your state and federal legislators today. We all need to work together to solve this deadly problem and for our right to live.
Ellen Wentz is a Kirkwood resident.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.