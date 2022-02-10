I was shocked to see the Republican National Committee call the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection “legitimate political discourse.”

On Jan. 6, 2021, many Republican members of Congress strongly condemned the violence. Yet, after a year of Trump and his associates working to recast the events of that day, the truth no longer matters. Will a single Republican member of our Missouri congressional delegation now admit Jan. 6 was a destabilizing attack on our democracy cheered on by our enemies, like Russia and China?

In 2022, every citizen in Missouri will have an opportunity to vote for a U.S. Senator and a congressperson. We must require each candidate to tell us their position on Jan. 6, 2021, and we need to reward those who have the courage to speak the truth.

Kenneth Schneeberger is a 53-year resident of Columbia.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

