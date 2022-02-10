I was shocked to see the Republican National Committee call the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection “legitimate political discourse.”
On Jan. 6, 2021, many Republican members of Congress strongly condemned the violence. Yet, after a year of Trump and his associates working to recast the events of that day, the truth no longer matters. Will a single Republican member of our Missouri congressional delegation now admit Jan. 6 was a destabilizing attack on our democracy cheered on by our enemies, like Russia and China?
In 2022, every citizen in Missouri will have an opportunity to vote for a U.S. Senator and a congressperson. We must require each candidate to tell us their position on Jan. 6, 2021, and we need to reward those who have the courage to speak the truth.
Kenneth Schneeberger is a 53-year resident of Columbia.