As a real estate professional, I have known John Martin for several years. Through his company, he has served a number of my clients.
John is extremely hardworking, scrupulously honest and always does what he says he will do when he says he will do it. Through his business experience, John has the common sense and the practical knowledge to understand how abstract policies formulated in Jefferson City will affect small businesses and individual citizens.
As a former pastor, John has the ethical values and the realistic understanding of human nature that we need in our state legislature. As an active volunteer with Missouri 4-H, National FFA Organization, Columbia Public Schools and Daniel Boone Little League, John has demonstrated his passion for and commitment to civic engagement.
John supports a strong educational system, from K-12 through the university level to include career training, but believes all educational institutions should be accountable to parents and to the public. John believes in public funding for education, public safety and common-use infrastructure, but he will also work to reduce spending, taxes and regulation to foster an environment that rewards hard work and personal responsibility in our state and communities.
John strongly supports law enforcement and was the organizer for “Back the Blue, Back the Flag” rallies in Columbia in 2020 and 2021. He will support effective policies to reduce violent crime and strongly supports the natural right of citizens to defend their lives, their families and their property. Support John Martin for Missouri House District 47.
Jim Meyer is a Columba resident.
