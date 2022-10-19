As a real estate professional, I have known John Martin for several years. Through his company, he has served a number of my clients.

John is extremely hardworking, scrupulously honest and always does what he says he will do when he says he will do it. Through his business experience, John has the common sense and the practical knowledge to understand how abstract policies formulated in Jefferson City will affect small businesses and individual citizens.

