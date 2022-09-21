The big, new media event Thursday night (Sept. 15) was an NFL game — Kansas City Chiefs versus Los Angeles Chargers — broadcasted on Amazon Prime.
If the format was new, the rites and rituals at Arrowhead Stadium were not. The same old demeaning caricatures of Indigenous Americans were on display. The game opened with a sham drum ceremony, accompanied by thousands of fans doing the “tomahawk chop.” Throughout the game, clear as a bell, the crowd shouted out the pseudo-Indian war chant.
The Chiefs have banned some offensive displays, but they still have a long way to go. One step would be to follow Washington’s example and change their name.
Laird Okie is a Columbia resident.
