This letter was written in response to the guest commentary by Phil Wood, published Feb. 9, titled: ”Jefferson statue at MU needs spectrum of voices to be heard for contextualization.”
There are many who question the alleged, yet unproven, paternity between Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings’ children. This remains an unresolved historical and genealogical controversy. Only two of Sally’s children, Madison and Eston, have known descendants and could qualify for genealogical/historical and DNA paternity research and verification. Her two daughters, Beverley and Harriet, disappeared into the 19th century society without a trace, and two of her children did not live to adulthood and had no posterity. The evidence of Jefferson’s paternity is mostly based on hearsay, and the 1998 DNA study of Eston did not meet the highest scientific standards, nor was it peer-reviewed. Also see this post by American University professor W. Joseph Campbell.
The study implicated a group of two dozen Jefferson males, not just Thomas Jefferson. It certainly would not be sufficient to convict Jefferson of paternity in court.
As some may know, the Thomas Jefferson Foundation at Monticello has recently taken the position that he fathered all six of Hemings’ children, but no new evidence has been presented to support their claim. See this report from the Washington, Jefferson & Madison Institute, titled “The Thomas Jefferson Foundation vs. Thomas Jefferson.” Readers deserve to hear both sides of this story. Here are some resources for those who are willing to devote some time in search for answers on this subject:
• The Report of the Scholar’s Commission, for sale on Amazon.
• See also, generally, as to Jefferson and Slavery, a document of the George Washington Center.
Finally, I am aware that a new, forthcoming forensic DNA study will shed light on this issue and will likely exonerate Jefferson from these allegations. Either way, any “contextualization” of Thomas Jefferson or statues representing him should only be done with an open mind and after thorough research and study. Jefferson, MU, and our country, deserve nothing less.
J. David Gowdy is a member of the board of directors of the Thomas Jefferson Heritage Society and is executive director of the George Washington Center for Constitutional Studies in Buena Vista, Virginia.