In our country we are at a pivotal point in time — a time when our memories have faded from what once was a scourge, a threat to children. Because of childhood vaccination programs, we have extended the lifespan of humanity. Because of childhood vaccination programs, we have ended what only a century ago guaranteed a 50-50 chance you would grow to adulthood with your sibling. Because of childhood vaccines, we have seen countless lives saved. Because of childhood vaccines, we have forgotten the despair and destruction when children are infected and die.
We have forgotten. Nature has not forgotten. The diseases we vaccinate against are alive and well.
You have hailed us heroes. Please understand what we are telling you. We are seeing it on the frontlines. The infants in the intensive care unit for pertussis, a child fighting for its life infected with Haemophilus influenzae meningitis, a form of bacterial meningitis. Preventable suffering, preventable death.
House Bill 37, a bill moving through the Missouri House of Representatives, attempts to weaken immunization requirements. This bill would allow private day cares and schools to do away with vaccine requirements. It even prohibits public institutions from requiring a meningitis vaccine for on-campus housing.
Now is not the time to weaken vaccine requirements. In fact, it is more important than ever to build confidence in immunizations to protect our children and our families.
Now is the time to ensure our children are up-to-date on their immunizations so they can safely re-engage in activities and safely return to school. If we wait for nature to show us once again what these diseases do to children, it will be too late. We must be vigilant now.
Alexandra James is a Columbia resident and pediatrician.