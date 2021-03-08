Remember middle school? I could hardly concentrate on anything except the cute boy two rows to my left and the way he was gazing at the cute girl two rows in front of me. My first love triangle. I missed so much math that year. My favorite class was science, but the teacher’s name was Mr. Grote. Science class consisted of using grotesque (or grote, if you are a middle schooler in the ’80s) things to tease Mr. Grote. I missed so much science that year.
What was middle school like for you? Was it a time of prime educational or creative development? Did you write poetry or join a band? Did you express yourself awkwardly or suppress your feelings under angst?
Imagine going through everything we went through, stuck at home. With your parents. Now that is grote.
Kids from preschool through college face new challenges. Every stage of development is stunted by COVID-19 and our best efforts to avoid it. Their journey reminds me of a salmon’s. Salmon start in fresh water. They drift out to sea where their bodies change so they can survive in saltwater. Then they go back — swimming and jumping upstream and uphill. Their bodies change again and readjust to fresh water.
Schooling at home. Schooling at school. Back home. Kids need Kiwanis in ways we could never have imagined, and we are stepping up to that challenge. Boonslick Kiwanis lifts up people who are in a position to help, who adapt to changes and support kids in innovative ways. We offer support with our words, actions and funds. We, too, are swimming upstream. We make the most of it. I am proud of our club and what we do. I am excited to see what happens next.
Rebekah Robertson of Columbia is a member of the Boonslick Kiwanis.