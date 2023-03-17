There is no safe level of lead in drinking water. This has been reiterated by the CDC, EPA and World Health Organization. The EPA recognizes that even low blood lead levels in children can contribute to behavior and learning problems, lower IQ and hyperactivity, slowed growth, hearing problems and anemia. Additionally, multiple studies indicate that the use of chloramine as a disinfectant produces corrosion that increases lead exposure.
COMO Safe Water Coalition began in 2016 to urge city leaders to stop the use of chloramine as a disinfectant. Over the past six years, we have been told any number of reasons as to why it cannot be done. We know that the water is not being cleaned properly before disinfection. The proposed repairs to the water treatment plant totaling over $20 million will still not be robust enough to stop the use of chloramine. The treatment technologies we have advocated for are deemed too expensive, yet city leaders fail to ask residents just what they are willing to pay for when it comes to drinking water quality.
The recent spotlight shined on the lack of lead testing done by the city should be the alarm that we have been sounding for years. Alongside other local organizations, we have supported the call for a performance audit of Columbia Water and Light.
If we had not brought this recent violation to the attention of council and the public, we believe no one would have heard about it until it appeared as a note on the Consumer Confidence (Water Quality) Report published later this year. It certainly makes us wonder what else we don’t know about our water.
There is no safe level of poor leadership in the management of our most critical infrastructure. It’s up to the citizens of Columbia to demand action.
Julie Ryan and Marie Thiffault are co-founders of COMO Safe Water Coalition, a local group that has been advocating for Columbia’s water since 2016.
