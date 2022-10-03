Since 1975, I have consistently voted in Columbia using my Boone County voter registration cards. Now, I am furious at the recent legislative efforts to erect barriers to voter registration, which may disenfranchise me.

I will be 90 in a few months. Owing to glaucoma, I am completely blind in one eye and have limited, declining vision in my other eye. Accordingly, I allowed my driver’s license to lapse six years ago.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

