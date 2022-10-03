Since 1975, I have consistently voted in Columbia using my Boone County voter registration cards. Now, I am furious at the recent legislative efforts to erect barriers to voter registration, which may disenfranchise me.
I will be 90 in a few months. Owing to glaucoma, I am completely blind in one eye and have limited, declining vision in my other eye. Accordingly, I allowed my driver’s license to lapse six years ago.
Housebound, and unable to travel, my passport credentials are also long expired. Born in New York City in 1933, I have no idea where my birth certificate might be found.
The prospect of standing in line to vote presents a special challenge for me as I can no longer walk without assistance and am very concerned about falling.
I do not believe any potential voter should be burdened with registration requirements that appear to be directly aimed at voters like me and are not really necessary for safeguarding the integrity of the vote.
Still, however great the burden and how high the obstacles placed in my way, I hope to find a way to vote as part of my effort to eliminate restrictive election laws in Missouri.
John T. O’Connor is a Columbia resident.
