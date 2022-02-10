I’m 27. Everyday, I think about the climate crisis; when I’m heading out the door to work on a rainy day, deciding whether to drive or bike instead; when I see friends having children, how I’m terrified to bring another human into this world that may not see the beautiful things I’m privileged to see.
Climate change decides my future, from the food I eat to the places I might live. That’s my reality and that of young people I know and love. Over 60% of people ages 16 to 25 feel worried about climate change and that governments are failing them. Let’s not fail them, too.
I moved to Columbia in 2018 and fell in love — with the people, advocacy groups, local businesses and green spaces. But, if we refuse to lead the fight against the climate crisis, if we do not practice what we preach as the forward-thinking city we are labeled as, then so many do not have a future here.
I implore you to learn more about the 100% renewable energy by 2030 recommendation. Anything less than this recommendation will harm both those who have lived here their entire lives and those who now call Columbia home. Learn and speak out to local leaders and City Council members. Together, we can make Columbia a leader in climate action.
Rikki Ascani, of Columbia, is the Climate Education Coordinator for Mid-Missouri Peaceworks.