I appreciated Janice Wiese-Fales’s Aug. 15th guest commentary: “Fall out of love with your lawn. Turn to native landscapes instead.”
I, too, appreciate the multiple benefits of native plants. As a registered dietitian, I also encourage people to plant fruit trees, berry bushes, herbs and vegetable gardens in their yards or community garden space. Gardens provide both mental and physical health benefits including physical activity and ready access to fresh, delicious, disease-fighting, nutrient-rich foods. For children, gardens provide daily lessons in math and science.
There’s just one problem, as Wiese-Fales identified: “more pesticides are applied to lawns than agricultural crops….” Unfortunately, many of these pesticides contain chemical compounds that can drift, either by wind or vapor, and harm both native plants and our food crops. I know — I lost green beans, tomatoes and basil this summer due to lawn chemicals that drifted onto my property.
Please choose your lawn services and products wisely. Know exactly what will be applied, and avoid those containing dicamba or 2,4-D, since both can drift and harm garden crops. Ask specifically for organic products.
Melinda Hemmelgarn is a registered dietitian, host of nationally-syndicated “Food Sleuth Radio,” and board member of Beyond Pesticides. Food Sleuth Radio airs on KOPN/ 89.5 FM at 5 p.m. Thursdays.
