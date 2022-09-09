I appreciated Janice Wiese-Fales’s Aug. 15th guest commentary: “Fall out of love with your lawn. Turn to native landscapes instead.”

I, too, appreciate the multiple benefits of native plants. As a registered dietitian, I also encourage people to plant fruit trees, berry bushes, herbs and vegetable gardens in their yards or community garden space. Gardens provide both mental and physical health benefits including physical activity and ready access to fresh, delicious, disease-fighting, nutrient-rich foods. For children, gardens provide daily lessons in math and science.

