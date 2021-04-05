In Missouri, you can have your dog taken away simply because of the way it looks, never mind that it could be a great pet or therapy dog. The law is called breed specific legislation. Local governments can pass laws restricting or banning any breed of dog they choose.
However, House Bill 365 and Senate Bill 107 have been introduced in the Missouri Legislature and would prohibit breed discrimination by municipalities. Passage of these bills would protect responsible pet owners' right to adopt, own and care for the dogs of their choice.
Dogs should be treated as individuals. They should be judged by their behavior, not their appearance.
Strong dangerous dog laws that address individual animals and irresponsible owners do protect communities. Breed specific legislation does not work. It is the height of discrimination.
Please contact your state legislators today and urge them to pass HB 365/SB 107.
Mike Bizelli is a resident of Overland, Missouri.