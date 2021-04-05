In Missouri, you can have your dog taken away simply because of the way it looks, never mind that it could be a great pet or therapy dog. The law is called breed specific legislation. Local governments can pass laws restricting or banning any breed of dog they choose.

However, House Bill 365 and Senate Bill 107 have been introduced in the Missouri Legislature and would prohibit breed discrimination by municipalities. Passage of these bills would protect responsible pet owners' right to adopt, own and care for the dogs of their choice.

Dogs should be treated as individuals. They should be judged by their behavior, not their appearance.

Strong dangerous dog laws that address individual animals and irresponsible owners do protect communities. Breed specific legislation does not work. It is the height of discrimination.

Please contact your state legislators today and urge them to pass HB 365/SB 107.

Mike Bizelli is a resident of Overland, Missouri.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

