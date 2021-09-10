I was so upset and disappointed that your fine newspaper printed such a negative article by Steve Spellman and feel compelled to answer. So here goes:
Dear Steve Spellman,
I was dismayed to read your article in the Missourian on Sept. 2. I am a senior citizen who was taught, when I was growing up, to respect our U.S. president as someone to look up to.
I was taught to show discernment in my judgment and also not to say rude or harshly critical things to others, but that we could disagree in loving ways.
I truly have a hard time understanding articles like yours, which certainly do not support the president and his cabinet who have such a tough job to do day in and day out. What good does it do when folks continually run him down and are so critically against whatever good President Biden tries to do?
I felt so relieved when our country elected a highly qualified person as our president and thought I could relax after four worrisome years when I feared for our democracy. Now, I worry for a sincere and hardworking president who has our country’s best interests at heart but constantly meets resistance every step of this difficult job he has taken on.
Why not support him? Why not put our country’s best interests first rather than continually putting stumbling blocks in the way of our dedicated leaders?
Why not list the many good things this talented, educated and experienced president is doing and help him if you think he needs help?
I urge you not to listen to too much “talk radio” and its propaganda, and think for yourself. We need to do all we can to build trust in our leadership.
Carolyn Steinhaus is a Columbia resident.