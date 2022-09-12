Let’s pretend your family was facing insurmountable medical debt and suddenly came into a big pot of money, and your father gave it to your rich neighbors.
That my friend, is what Gov. Mike Parson is doing to working families in Missouri. Missouri, over the past few years, has received billions of dollars in federal relief money, including federal dollars to expand Medicaid. Instead of helping people with the high cost of health care, Parson wants to cut income taxes.
The tax cuts are projected to cost Missouri $1.1 billion in lost revenue, according to the nonpartisan Missouri Budget Project. On top of that, basing a long-term tax cut on temporary federal relief money is irresponsible and not sustainable. He wants to use federal money, intended to help people with medical costs, to give us a tax cut that will benefit high income earners the most.
A tax cut sounds pretty good to voters just before an election, but what is going to happen when the federal relief dollars run out? Missourians will most likely see a cut in state services, which are already underfunded, like what happened in Kansas a few years ago. Instead of spending money on a tax cut, let’s invest in providing services to people who need the help — not people who already have enough money to take care of their family.
Janet Fossey is a resident of Salem.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.