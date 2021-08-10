Editor's note: This was sent to the Missourian in response to Sen. Josh Hawley's guest commentary, published Aug. 3 online and in print Aug. 4.
Josh Hawley’s column in the Aug. 3 edition of the Missourian is another clear example of his depraved mind. He is lecturing us on truth and yet is incapable of accepting the truth that Donald Trump did not win the 2020 election for president of the United States.
Mr. Hawley was at the forefront of those trying to overturn the will of the people. Why? Because he would rather make truth match his idea of what he thinks it should be, and not what it actually is. To him, democracy is only a catchphrase, an ideal that sounds great when it matches his objectives, but can be thrown aside when it doesn’t. Josh Hawley has shown he is perfectly willing to subvert democracy when it fits his agenda.
In his column, he is expressing nothing unifying. He is pandering to his base in order to rile them up and make them angry.
In order to move forward as a society we must try to understand history as it truly was. We must accept the good and the bad. But Josh, let the historians write it, not the politicians. I am no historian, but I don’t think history will be too kind to Mr. Hawley.
Robert Lampe is a Columbia resident.