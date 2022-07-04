Thank you to Missouri legislatures and, ultimately, Gov. Mike Parson for approving historic funding levels for public transit by signing HB3004 into law.

For the first time in two decades, Missouri is set to invest $8.7 million in transit. This sum will be split among the 34 transit providers operating in the state.

This increase is critically needed as Missouri is ranked 45th in the nation for transit investment and has allocated only $1.7 million each of the last four consecutive years.

Federal funding support requires a 50:50 match for transit operations and an 80:20 match for capital programming. For years, Missouri transit providers have been working diligently to identify local funding sources through sales tax and private contracts to obtain the local funds needed to quality for federal matches.

The increased transit investment will help provide the non-federal or local match required to enable transit providers to get some of the $91 billion in federal funds earmarked for transit as part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Missouri is finally back on track. This funding will help expand transit accessibility and continue allowing transit providers to deliver millions of rides annually so Missourians can gain access to jobs, healthcare needs, education, goods and services.

This is a big win. Thank you to everyone who stood in support of transit.

Kimberly Cella is executive director of Citizen for Modern Transit and the Missouri Public Transit Association.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you