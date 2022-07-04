Thank you to Missouri legislatures and, ultimately, Gov. Mike Parson for approving historic funding levels for public transit by signing HB3004 into law.
For the first time in two decades, Missouri is set to invest $8.7 million in transit. This sum will be split among the 34 transit providers operating in the state.
This increase is critically needed as Missouri is ranked 45th in the nation for transit investment and has allocated only $1.7 million each of the last four consecutive years.
Federal funding support requires a 50:50 match for transit operations and an 80:20 match for capital programming. For years, Missouri transit providers have been working diligently to identify local funding sources through sales tax and private contracts to obtain the local funds needed to quality for federal matches.
The increased transit investment will help provide the non-federal or local match required to enable transit providers to get some of the $91 billion in federal funds earmarked for transit as part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Missouri is finally back on track. This funding will help expand transit accessibility and continue allowing transit providers to deliver millions of rides annually so Missourians can gain access to jobs, healthcare needs, education, goods and services.
This is a big win. Thank you to everyone who stood in support of transit.
Kimberly Cella is executive director of Citizen for Modern Transit and the Missouri Public Transit Association.