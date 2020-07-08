The labor force solution to the city's trash collection problem is simple: Have two categories of workers: drivers who need the special license and workers who pick up the bags who don't need one.
Yes, you would need more workers, but this would improve the odds of finding them, and I suspect retaining those assigned to drive would be easier.
As to recycling, for at least a year, it has been largely a wasted effort. Once China and other nations decided to stop taking our trash, the market evaporated.
Larry Myers is a retired university employee.