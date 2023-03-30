It is with great enthusiasm that I write to express my support for Gregg Bush for Ward 5 City Councilperson.

I have known Gregg now in various capacities for the past 15 years, and in that time, I have come to realize what a compassionate and understanding soul he possesses.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you