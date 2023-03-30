It is with great enthusiasm that I write to express my support for Gregg Bush for Ward 5 City Councilperson.
I have known Gregg now in various capacities for the past 15 years, and in that time, I have come to realize what a compassionate and understanding soul he possesses.
I first met Gregg in 2008 when I was working as a nurse in the intensive care unit. I quickly realized he was incredibly intelligent and had a great sense of humor.
I was delighted to hear when he joined the nursing profession, as that seemed to suit his personality and his desire to help others.
I now have the pleasure of knowing Gregg and his family personally. We have become good friends, and so have our sons. Gregg loves to help those around him. In fact, when I had the flu this past winter, he personally dropped off soup at my doorstep.
Gregg values every person. He is a leader, a healer, a neighbor. Gregg has the mentality of “a rising tide lifts all boats,” and that is exactly what the City of Columbia needs — a person who believes in lifting up everyone.
I encourage everyone in Ward 5 to vote for Gregg Bush on April 4. He will serve you, your neighbor, and your children. He will listen to your needs and concerns and create change through action.
Voting for Gregg is voting for the future of Columbia, and a win for Gregg will be a win for Columbia.
Kristen Richter is a health care professional in Columbia.
