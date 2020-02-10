Do I think that the opinions posted, in my Letters to the Editor to the Missourian and Boone County Journal periodically, will change anyone to my conservative way of thinking? I would hope so, but I have no illusions that it will. Same with the liberals, that send views to the Journal, and the Missourian through their letters to the editor. We all are just preaching to the choir, because my views follow the conservative’s view, their views follow the liberal’s view, but most people want to make up their own minds.
My reasons to send my opinions, is just to counter misconceptions of our president, Donald J. Trump, in accusing him of being a traitor, and stealing the election by colluding with first Russia, then Ukraine for his benefit, and etc. Accusing him of lying, well I can’t deny that. Perhaps, when we think that President Trump is lying, he is just parodying, such as when Adam Schiff did.
Adam Schiff reworded the whistleblower’s phone call, so as presenting it the way that he, Schiff, wanted it to say. Then Adam Schiff presented his wording on the congressional floor and then televised to the public. Hell, Adam Schiff had me, as well as many others, believing that this was our president’s words. When called out on it, Schiff just says it was a parody. This debunked Pelosi’s statement about the Democrat’s charge of impeachment being serious, don‘t you think?
The antics of the Democratic leaders during the impeachment, carried into the chamber of Congress for the State of the Union speech, shows their hate for Donald Trump. He wasn’t supposed to beat Hillary Clinton, so we will overturn the election, they thought. We will do it like it is done in Third World countries — a coup — but luckily no guns were used.
I resent being called a crazy by giving my vote for Donald Trump in 2016, and I am sure the 63 millions others who helped elect him, feel the same. We same crazies, with the help that was handed us by the Democratic leaders, plan to elect him again in 2020, and regain the House as well as retain the Senate.
Frank Burkett is an Ashland resident.