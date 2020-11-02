The Missourian’s most recent article about the Shepard-to-Rollins trail got me thinking about perspectives. First, the article’s uncritical amplification of Ms. Forté’s perspective was jarring. Where are Parks and PedNet?
More important, her comments call attention to a problem with our perspective on the landscape itself. The “wilderness” of American environmentalism does grave disservice to the cultures that preceded European colonization. Humans were then, and are now, a part of the landscape. The great “wilderness” about which Muir wrote was empty thanks only to the genocide that preceded him, often by fewer than two decades. That notion — that the land was untouched by humanity — is inaccurate, and either erases the memory of those cultures or implies that they were subhuman.
Indeed, the land at issue here in Columbia is hardly “wild.” As with most urban woodlots, much of the habitat on the property is heavily disturbed — though it is still valuable and the coalition’s work to restore it is commendable. However, it was pasture as recently as the 1970s and likely had been pasture since shortly after Europeans arrived. Before that, it wasn’t really wild, either — mid-Missouri was home to the Osage Nation until they were displaced or killed in the 19th century.
We can and should have conversations about the effect our activities have on the environment. First, however, we need to dispense with the implicitly racist idea of “wilderness” and instead focus on building a sustainable, resilient and just landscape, welcoming to all, for ourselves and future generations.
Mike Powell is the executive director at Greenbelt Land Trust of Mid-Missouri.