"Left-wing activists" for Medicaid expansion: You know who you are.
You’re the 62% of Missouri voters who voted for the Clean Missouri amendment on Nov. 6, 2018.
You’re the 67.5% who voted to veto the state legislature’s "right to work" law on Aug. 7, 2018.
Steve Spellman doesn’t like "left-leaning advocates" and "left-wing activists" like you (Missourian, July 23).
You don’t sufficiently respect the "legislative process (that) is the strength of our political system," or the "subject-matter specialists" (industry lobbyists, right-wing ideologues) who bring (certain) ideas to the table.
Your current offense is that you believe Missouri individuals or families earning less than 138% of the federal poverty level ought to be eligible for Medicaid, ensuring access to health care despite their poverty.
Sure, minimal social justice is on your side. Sure, the federal government would pay 90% of the costs, injecting 1.5 billion federal dollars into the state economy every year.
Sure, the state’s 10% cost share would be offset by increased state tax revenue in combination with elimination of state outlays for the woefully inadequate, but extremely expensive, health care that uninsured families now receive on an emergency basis.
But Spellman implores you to take into consideration key drawbacks of Medicaid expansion.
For one thing, you’re forgetting that federal funding may disappear — an outcome that libertarian fundamentalists and Obamacare-hating Republicans will work diligently to ensure if we let them.
For another thing, Medicaid expansion would steer low-income people into a "bureaucratic and impersonal … socialized medicine program" that leaves patients with "limited choices" — most obviously, the choice of receiving essential health care they currently can’t afford.
So, either you "care about these counterpoints or (you) don’t."
If you don’t — if minimal social justice and fiscal responsibility in state economic governance outweigh those counterpoints — join us in voting Yes on Amendment 2 (Medicaid expansion) on Aug. 4.
George Smith is a retired MU biology professor and a supporter of Amendment 2 (Medicaid expansion) on the Aug. 4 ballot.