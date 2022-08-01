States like Missouri that force women to bring unwanted children into the world by banning abortion provide less support for those women and their children than states that honor a woman’s reproductive rights.

In a recent comparison of 24 states that have banned or are very likely to ban apportion with 20 states that are unlikely to ban abortion, the abortion-banners have higher rates of childhood poverty, uninsured women and children, low-birth weight babies, and teen births.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

