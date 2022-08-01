States like Missouri that force women to bring unwanted children into the world by banning abortion provide less support for those women and their children than states that honor a woman’s reproductive rights.
In a recent comparison of 24 states that have banned or are very likely to ban apportion with 20 states that are unlikely to ban abortion, the abortion-banners have higher rates of childhood poverty, uninsured women and children, low-birth weight babies, and teen births.
The infant mortality rate is 34% higher and the maternal mortality rate is 67% higher in states that have banned or are likely to ban abortions.
None of the abortion-banning states provide for paid family leave compared to 55% of abortion-legal states.
All of the abortion-legal states have expanded Medicaid compared to 63% of those banning abortion. Twice as many states that allow abortion have minimum wage levels higher than the federal level of $7.25.
It is evident that anti-choice politicians are determined to force women to bring unwanted children into the world while making it difficult for them to provide adequate care for those children.
Robert Blake, MD, is an emeritus professor of family and community medicine at MU.
