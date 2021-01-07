I'm embarrassed and ashamed of the actions taken at the U.S. Capitol today (Jan. 6, 2021).
The willingness of GOP leaders to either go along to get along with President Trump's claims of a stolen election or to pour gasoline on the fire the president has created by siding with his inability to accept defeat has brought danger and instability to our nation.
This is a time when we should be focusing on bringing our country back from the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic, and instead congressional Republicans are at best acquiescent, and at worst playing political games.
I'm disappointed. I'm scared. I'm ashamed. I'm sick to my stomach. And I expect more from the leaders who represent me.
Paul Mintner lives in Columbia.