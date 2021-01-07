I'm embarrassed and ashamed of the actions taken at the U.S. Capitol today (Jan. 6, 2021).

The willingness of GOP leaders to either go along to get along with President Trump's claims of a stolen election or to pour gasoline on the fire the president has created by siding with his inability to accept defeat has brought danger and instability to our nation.

This is a time when we should be focusing on bringing our country back from the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic, and instead congressional Republicans are at best acquiescent, and at worst playing political games.

I'm disappointed. I'm scared. I'm ashamed. I'm sick to my stomach. And I expect more from the leaders who represent me.

Paul Mintner lives in Columbia.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you