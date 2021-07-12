In November 2016, the city of Ashland annexed an almost 80-acre piece of property around the Columbia Regional Airport interchange at U.S. 63 and Route H.
This piece of property, along the southwest side of U.S. 63 and Highway H, is an “Ashland Island,” with no physical connection to Ashland. The annexed property sits in the middle of Boone County, near the university's Middlebush Farm, and across the highway from the 470-acre Cartwright Business Center, also annexed by Ashland.
A long-time businessman in Ashland was quoted in the Missourian in 2016 as saying, “Because the commercial development will be away from town it won't have a negative affect on the character of Ashland itself.”
Fast forward to early 2021, when the residents of Log Providence Road and vicinity were made aware of the Lakeside Ashland development, an outdoor entertainment park proposed by Nic Parks, CEO of The Pinball Company and Parks Amusements.
As expected, the city of Ashland wholly embraced this opportunity to generate tax revenue from the recently annexed property where this development is occurring. Most unfortunately and disappointing to us was that our neighborhood, which is not part of Ashland, was completely ignored in this decision by the city, as were any potential impacts it will have on those of us who live there and will have to contend with its ramifications.
To quote the mayor of Ashland, “I’m not going to try to sugarcoat it. It will definitely be a change for those who live down that road.”
Since the announcement in January, the residents have attempted to reach out to the mayor and the developer to try to express our concerns (i.e., noise, lights, litter, policing, unwanted traffic in the neighborhood, traffic congestion at the roundabouts, decrease in property values, loss of community character, etc.).
Our primary concern is in relation to safety and ingress/egress of the residents of this neighborhood. We have sent letters to the Board of Alderman, contacted the mayor and reached out to the developer. There have been a few conversations, but as a whole, our concerns have not been addressed.
At the Ashland Board of Alderman meeting July 6, the mayor stated that Log Providence residents could not ask questions because the alderman meeting was not the correct format for questions. We were told that our questions could be answered one-on-one.
At this same meeting, two variance requests by Parks Amusements were fully passed with little discussion, without the developer even being present. There was more time spent discussing a rogue BBQ grill left at the recycling center than addressing our concerns about this development.
On July 7, I emailed Mayor Sullivan, requesting a one-on-one meeting regarding some questions I have. As of July 9, 2021, my request has gone unanswered.
Log Providence Road is the only ingress/egress point for the historic Log Providence Baptist Church and over 65 homes in the area, and we have told officials time and time again (from Day 1) that this plan is not safe.
It is not difficult to imagine an emergency scenario where fire protection, ambulance or law enforcement could be delayed or impeded due to a traffic congestion bottleneck at the head of Log Providence Road. Furthermore, we are concerned that if we have any kind of emergency where we personally need to get out quickly, we face the very real possibility of being stuck in traffic without any other option.
Log Providence Road and the associated roundabouts and on/off ramps are woefully inadequate to handle the amount and flow of traffic from events the developers are anticipating to attract, in addition to the day-to-day traffic of our neighborhood. Fundamentally, our concerns about ingress/egress are a matter of public safety, security and life and death.
Therefore, until a time when dramatic improvements have been made to address ingress/egress and related concerns, this development should not be allowed to move forward anywhere close to its proposed scope and scale.
Sarah Pierce wrote this on behalf of the residents of Log Providence Road and vicinity.