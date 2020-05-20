Muriel Williams Battle High School, named after our mother, a beloved educator and citizen, opened seven years ago.
We cannot begin to tell Columbia the pride we felt at that June 3, 2013, dedication. That summer day, we were introduced to the principal, Kim Presko. This beautiful school would have just been a typical high school without the leadership of Presko.
A quality we admire about Presko is also one that our mother possessed: standing tall with a strong commitment to achievement by inspiring others to recognize and appreciate the small things life has to offer.
The combination of Presko's unrelenting pursuit of excellence and a wonderful spirit helped catapult the school to the high school we are all so proud of.
At the end of this school year, Presko will be retiring and passing the baton to Andy Taylor. But her thumbprint will forever be a part of the school's history. Our mother would be so proud of the leadership and compassionate qualities Presko brought to Battle High School.
We are so proud of the No. 1 Spartan, Presko.
The Battle family: Eliot F. Battle, Jr., Muriel Battle Browder, Carolyn Battle Thomas and Donna Battle Pierce.