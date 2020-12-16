Currently, there is a belief of many that a vaccine for COVID-19 is not safe. Along with this belief of many is the belief that COVID-19 does not exist.
Underlying these beliefs is the belief that science, even medical science, cannot be trusted; that an individual can “just know” what is true.
I wonder if people with these beliefs, especially the one that distrusts science and medical science, have still chosen to seek help at an emergency room when injured; have still chosen to see a doctor for prenatal care and assistance with birthing a child; have sought a doctor’s help when experiencing a hear attack; or counted on the knowledge of medical science when their child is having convulsions. I wonder if people with these beliefs will welcome science and medical science in some situations and still have great distrust in the case of COVID-19.
I wonder what by what other name that dichotomy could be called.
Mark Oldstrom of Columbia is retired.