Let us take the two leading candidates in the Democratic Party. One of the Democrats, Joe Biden, is showing signs of senility, while the other, Bernie Sanders, boasts of his Socialistic views. Matter of fact, that is what he has named it: ”Socialist Democrat Party.” He has tried to sugarcoat the socialist name by bringing former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt into the picture by saying, “I only want to carry on FDR’s policies.”
Bernie, if you are trying to distance yourself from being a Socialist, then I would use another example. FDR began the socialist movement in America. As I have stated before, Sanders is more akin to a Communist than Socialist, in my opinion. As Bernie Sanders honeymooned in Russia and his policies are attuned to their government, he should be investigated if he would happen to win the nomination. But he will not be the candidate.
Bernie, you may as well give it up because the Democratic National Committee is doing the same to you as it did in the 2016 election. Mike Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropped out so as to give Biden all of their delegates, just as the DNC had planned. Now, if you would just switch and run as an Independent on the ballot again, Trump’s reelection would be much easier.
The president was impeached — but acquitted. How about impeaching the Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for threatening two members of the Supreme Court, which he named. It had to mean bodily harm because they are appointed for life. Removal is only by health reasons, misconduct or death. Of the last two methods, which one did you mean, Chuck?
Frank Burkett is an Ashland resident.