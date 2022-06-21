Thank you, Sen. Blunt, for leading the way on school and community safety.
It is an unfortunate reality that acts of mass violence continue to cause irreparable harm across our country.
Recently, we have watched parents and families face their worst fears, in incidents in Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, New York, and others. As associations of the largest groups of local elected officials in Missouri, we are on the front line and see the need for greater access to high quality mental health services — these services are especially needed before individuals find themselves in crisis.
It was reported recently that Sen. Roy Blunt has been working on and supporting a new, bipartisan framework that brings mental health access front and center in preventing these acts of mass violence.
The senator has long been a champion for community-based mental health in his roles as chair and ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Committee for Labor, Health and Education, and his involvement in this framework reflects his commitment to this issue.
The framework for this new safety bill includes investment in both school-based and community-based programs for mental health, violence prevention and training.
As we faced a violent threat against schools in the Kansas City area, it is obvious that these resources cannot come to our state soon enough.
We know that access to mental health care is not the panacea for preventing all acts of mass violence. However, this is an incredible, bipartisan step forward by Congress — and we could not have gotten here without Sen. Blunt’s longstanding leadership in this area.
Sen. Blunt: Thank you for demonstrating leadership and courage for our state and our nation. This bipartisan framework will help keep our schools and communities safe, and we applaud you for your commitment to working for Missourians.
Steve Hobbs is executive director of the Missouri Association of Counties; Melissa Randol is executive director of the Missouri School Boards’ Association; Richard Sheets is executive director of the Missouri Municipal League.