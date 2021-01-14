Editor’s note: This letter was written to Sen. Roy Blunt.
You stated on national TV: “Now, my personal view is that the president touched the hot stove on Wednesday and is unlikely to touch it again.”
But the president is the hot stove, and you are the one touching it again and again by not speaking the simple truth.
Repeat after me:
Joe Biden won the election fair and square.
Now let’s give thanks to the patriots who worked long and hard in the midst of the pandemic to make this election free and fair, with the most legal votes ever cast and counted in American history.
Deborah Zemke is a Columbia resident.