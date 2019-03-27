Who is Chris Kelly? He used to be a progressive Democrat. However, he is now supporting wealthy Midway USA Arms owner Larry Potterfield, who wants taxpayers to pay for his expensive Henderson Branch sewer, which will open up acres of land for Potterfield to develop.
Rather than catering to special interests, Mayor Brian Treece wants to provide improved sewer services to citizens within the city who have been waiting many years.
In past elections, Kelly was endorsed by the Sierra Club. This election he is not. lnstead, Treece is endorsed because he has worked hard to help the city do its part to combat climate change and conserve energy.
Treece supported a community policing program resulting in significant decrease in crime. He increased safety by adding new police officers and fire stations, all without raising taxes. He is endorsed by the Columbia Professional Fire Fighters and the Columbia Police Officers Association.
Treece worked for open transparent government by creating online tools so taxpayers can see where their dollars are going, fought against taxpayer giveaways to special interests and put a much-needed moratorium on student high rise buildings downtown. He has been accused of being anti growth.
However, anyone can easily see that Columbia continues to grow.
After announcing his bid for mayor, Kelly deleted thousands of tweets from his Twitter account. One wonders what he has to hide.
We know who Brian Treece is because he has proved himself to be an excellent mayor, but who is the real Chris Kelly?
Marion Mace Dickerson lives in Columbia.