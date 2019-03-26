One night when I was attending a City Council meeting, I noticed a man who sat in the audience throughout the evening. He didn’t speak to anyone and he didn’t address the council at the podium.
Even though he was leading the meeting, Mayor Brian Treece noticed him, too. He came out into the audience at the end of the meeting, sat down next to him and asked him whether he could help him? The man said that he was homeless.
Brian Treece found him a place to stay. Treece could have ignored him, but he chose to reach out to him and help him instead. Treece was exactly what a public servant should be.
I first got to know Brian Treece when he called me after I was discouraged by a statement that someone made at a Historic Preservation Commission meeting. Treece has always been very supportive of all that my neighbors and I have tried to accomplish in our central Columbia neighborhood.
It has taken us 20 years to get a neglected city alley repaired, and at least some of the credit that it will finally happen this fall should go to Brian Treece.
For the past 20 years, I have been knocking on doors and organizing meetings in the Ridgeway neighborhood. I have always encouraged my neighbors to make their voices heard at City Council, so it is very important to me that we have a mayor who listens to different points of view, who I know will be gracious, receptive and caring.
I am voting for Brian Treece to serve a second term as mayor of Columbia. I hope you will, too.
Pat Kelley lives in Columbia.