Dear Fellow Citizens,
I hope you will join me in voting for our incumbent Mayor Brian Treece on April 2.
Over the last 15 years, our citizens have come together multiple times to envision our future. The city hired costly consultants, and we invested significant time in these undertakings; although ordinary citizens spoke clearly that city government should focus priorities on what’s best for our children, our families, and our neighbors, too often these plans were ignored under the appointed leadership of Ray Beck, Bill Watkins and Mike Matthes.
This pattern of ignoring community needs changed when Brian Treece was elected mayor in 2016.
Make no mistake, this is an intentional, disciplined, philosophical change in city governance that has already delivered great benefits for Columbia. The job of mayor requires extensive reading, additional research, careful questioning of staff’s assumptions on top of reaching out to ordinary citizens, outside of city hall, to ask them how these decisions specifically affect them. The credentials of benevolent elder statesman, or respected retired doctor, are no longer enough to lead us forward.
We have real challenges: hiring the new city manager, redistricting the city’s wards after the 2020 census and exercising oversight of the implementation of Columbia’s community policing mandate under a new chief of police.
Treece, already deep in the weeds of our 2020 budget, understands how the city manages its revenue generating departments and is willing to hold them accountable to the public whom they serve.
Treece runs respectful, efficient, city council meetings that are open to public comment and welcoming of citizen input without bias, malice or ordinary impatience that can so easily set in on those long Monday nights. I want more of this for our city as we move into the future.
Pat Fowler is an NCCNA neighbor and city volunteer.