In his TV ads, Caleb Rowden pledges that he will work together for the benefit of Missouri. Yet, he led his colleagues in the State Senate in putting Amendment 3 on the ballot.

Amendment 3 overturns Clean Missouri, which was strongly supported by 72% of Columbia voters. This is not “working together,” this is against his constituents. That is poor judgment by Rowden.

He also shows poor judgment in TV ads. Early Rowden ads showed a huge fireball caused by an airliner crashing into the World Trade Center. That fireball was the moment of death for hundreds of real people. People were incinerated and blown to smithereens. The ad ran many times in September. Using this footage of this horrific crash to promote Rowden proves his poor judgment.

Now, Rowden’s commercials are making false claims against his opponent and he also makes false claims about his accomplishments.

Rowden has betrayed his constituents. His judgment is terrible. Financial data reveals he has few individual contributors, yet he has millions. Why?

Rowden is not working together with his constituents. Say goodbye to Rowden and vote for Judy Baker.

Robert W. Taylor is a Columbia resident.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

