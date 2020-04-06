To Mr. Darkow, our esteemed cartoonist:

A word of caution: Please respect the office of the president. No matter if the current officeholder proves to be incompetent and corrupt.

No matter if his blunders cost lives in a pandemic. No matter if he guts our national government. No matter if he serves the interests of our rivals.

No matter if he forfeits America’s leadership in the world. Respect the office of the president.

But perhaps we should figure out exactly what it means to disrespect the office. Perhaps you think voters who made a loudmouth, braggart, petty swindler president of the United States are those who don’t respect the office. If that’s what you think, you may have a point.

Mr. Darkow, now I get it: You respect the office of the president more than anyone.

Philip Harrison is a Columbia resident.

